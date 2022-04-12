What's new

Politico : Yes, Russia is still winning

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,204
-9
13,610
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Yes, Russia is still winning​


By RYAN HEATH

04/11/2022 09:53 AM EDT
Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast.| Follow Ryan on Twitter.

If you think Russia isn’t winning from its invasion of Ukraine, consider this: Moscow’s monthly gas export receipts have tripled from a year ago; Marine Le Pen leads a Russian-sympathizing political bloc that is within reach of the French presidency; and from today, Western leaders will once again start arriving in Moscow to court President Vladimir Putin into a Ukraine settlement.

In other words: You can win even when you’re being humiliated on the battlefield.

HAPPENING TODAY​

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is meeting Putin in Moscow today — the first Western leader to engage him in-person since he invaded Ukraine again. Nehammer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.

Nehammer said Russia’s war “has to stop” and called for “humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes.” As POLITICO’s Power Matrix on Russia’s war makes clear, Austria is regarded as relatively close to Russia, with historic business ties.

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The goal is to end India’s neutrality over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

www.politico.com

Yes, Russia is still winning

www.politico.com www.politico.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Replies
0
Views
237
HAIDER
HAIDER
beijingwalker
European Commission Chief Says Considering Payments For Russian Gas In Rubles
Replies
11
Views
250
Ich
Ich
beijingwalker
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blames Germany, France over failed Ukraine diplomacy
Replies
6
Views
247
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
JohnWick
World War III, Is it inevitable Now
Replies
6
Views
480
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
7
Views
516
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom