Politico : Yes, Russia is still winning

Yes, Russia is still winning​

HAPPENING TODAY​

By RYAN HEATH 04/11/2022 09:53 AM EDTCheck out the weekly Global Insider podcast .| Follow Ryan on Twitter If you think Russia isn't winning from its invasion of Ukraine, consider this: Moscow's monthly gas export receipts have tripled from a year ago;leads a Russian-sympathizing political bloc that is within reach of the French presidency; and from today, Western leaders will once again start arriving in Moscow to court Presidentinto a Ukraine settlement.In other words: You can win even when you're being humiliated on the battlefield.Austrian Chancelloris meeting Putin in Moscow today — the first Western leader to engage him in-person since he invaded Ukraine again. Nehammer met with Ukrainian Presidentin Kyiv over the weekend.Nehammer said Russia's war "has to stop" and called for "humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes." As POLITICO's Power Matrix on Russia's war makes clear, Austria is regarded as relatively close to Russia, with historic business ties.Presidentmeets virtually with Indian Prime Minister: The goal is to end India's neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.