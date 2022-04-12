Politico : Yes, Russia is still winning

Muhammed45
Yes, Russia is still winning
By RYAN HEATH
04/11/2022 09:53 AM EDT
Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast.| Follow Ryan on Twitter.
If you think Russia isn’t winning from its invasion of Ukraine, consider this: Moscow’s monthly gas export receipts have tripled from a year ago; Marine Le Pen leads a Russian-sympathizing political bloc that is within reach of the French presidency; and from today, Western leaders will once again start arriving in Moscow to court President Vladimir Putin into a Ukraine settlement.
In other words: You can win even when you’re being humiliated on the battlefield.
HAPPENING TODAYAustrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is meeting Putin in Moscow today — the first Western leader to engage him in-person since he invaded Ukraine again. Nehammer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.
Nehammer said Russia’s war “has to stop” and called for “humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes.” As POLITICO’s Power Matrix on Russia’s war makes clear, Austria is regarded as relatively close to Russia, with historic business ties.
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The goal is to end India’s neutrality over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
