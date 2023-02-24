Politico.eu: You ain’t no middleman: EU and NATO slam China’s bid to be a Ukraine peacemaker

Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals on war BEIJING (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave qualified support Friday for China’s new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing’s interest is “not bad" and might be useful in isolating Russia.

The only opinion that matters is the Ukrainian opinion on the Chinese peace plan. The rest are just butthurt that they aren't in the middle of the negotiations and controlling the narrative. Sour grapes from Von der Leyen