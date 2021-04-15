Candidates for an upcoming election in India have discovered a type of relatively low-cost moving billboard, and the discovery has raised some eyebrows. Politicians in the state of Uttar Pradesh have been using stray dogs as mobile advertising, attaching campaign material to the strays and letting them roam free, in an attempt to reach as many potential voters as possible. And as the political good boys went viral on social media last weekend, the plan appears to be working. The move has drawn some criticism from animal rights activists, who say the practice should be made illegal, but the candidates insist they're not harming the dogs in any way. (Unless, of course, the dog doesn't agree with their political views.) Of course, the candidates might not always get the optics they want – would you vote for the 'peeing against a lamppost' party?Show less