Political System, Western Ideology and Islam (Jordan Peterson clips and review)

The thread isn't religious, but it talks about religion. The following video responds to some of the questions raised by Jordan Peterson:1) Islam/Islamic values are in danger because western ideology ask some questions with strong reasoning behind them, and muslim generally are too scared to face those questions. (time 1:10)2) Failure of separation of church from state, Islam isn't secular (time 5:35)3) Use of neutral language during a discussion about a particular person/topic (time 11:10)