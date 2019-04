Another federal minister said the prime minister was least interested in matters related to the economy before coming to power as his main focus was on the improvement of education, health and climate change.



However, the minister said, Mr Khan after coming to power had to deal with economic issues and, in order to keep himself updated, had started consultations with other economists some of whom had also been associated with past governments. The prime minister had started to believe these economists when they pointed out flaws in the policies which were being pursued by the PTI government, he added.



The campaign by some of the “interest groups” against Mr Umar also played a major role in changing Mr Khan’s perception about the abilities of his finance minister.

