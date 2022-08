Trump is the best president in American history, while Biden is the worst president in American history.



Trump represents the aspirations of the most ordinary Americans, and he represents the dissatisfaction of these Americans with the current situation of the USA and the world. Biden represents the American elite group and the Wall Street plutocrats.



Biden is just a continuation of the Clinton family, while trump is not a continuation of the Bush family. Trump represents the true democratic will, while Biden represents only the plutocrats on Wall Street.