KARACHI: Though at the heart of every challenge Pakistan faces today, be it water crisis, energy shortages, rising unemployment and poverty, or even climate change,This official/political apathy needs to end, if the country is to progress. The first step during this election time means that, raise it at public forums andThese points were highlighted at a consultative meeting held on Wednesday to elicitIt was organised by Javed Jabbar,, who has beenPrior to the discussion, a presentation was shared with the audience, highlighting thatand, in fact,According to the data presented in the meeting,. The country, which is equal to the total population of New Zealand.“One important sector in this respect is. Thirty women die daily in Pakistan due to pregnancy-related complications. One important tool to change this grim situation is to,” he said.Elaborating further, he observed that“Pakistan’s contraceptive prevalence rate is only 35 per cent whereas the unmet need for contraception is 20pc,” he said.He appreciated Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal that had recently included the subject of balancing resources with population size in its election manifesto, the first political party to do so.Citing examples of various countries,a country which successfully managed its population that now stood at 165m.In case of Pakistan, they said,The failure on this front, it was pointed out, might also indicate the need for shifting from the narrative of ‘birth spacing’ to something more convincing, especially for the younger generation.At this stage, the forum opened for discussion and participants shared their views on how they saw this issue and whether there was indeed a need for a new narrative.Sharing her views,“We need to,” she said, suggesting thatYawar Iqbal, executive creative director at a private company, was of the opinion that, he said.The role ofand that should be taken on board regarding family planning along with all the stakeholders, it was said.There was consensus that that thePopulation experts Dr Ali Mir and Dr Jamil Ahmed Chaudhary, Durriya Kazi, head of Karachi University’s department of visual studies, Umair Kazi and Taimur Tajik specialising in advertising also participated in the discussion.