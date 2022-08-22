What's new

Political Parties Fight for Right or Wrong Reason While Real Beneficiary Laughs!

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,443
0
3,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For 34 years from 1988 to 2022, one political party acted the hero Part and other villain. PMLN and NS were good ones and BB was villain. Then roles reversed. Both were involved in corruption but that favored the real beneficiary.
By the elections of 2013 both PPP and PMLN were discredited and Imran Khan of PTI was the only choice as non-corrpupt.
Khan eventually won in 2018 but made dependent with managed elections.

When Khan showed some independence both PMLN and PPP were brushed off and unleased on Khan and famous RCP of April 9th 2022 occured.

Real beneficiary was same and retained its hold while 2+1 political parties are embroiled in fight.

What a cunning beneficiary!!
Khan won't compromise with PPP and PMLN because of valid stance and the Beneficiary's power becoming perpetual.
Win Win for beneficiary, Loose and Losse for rest.
 

