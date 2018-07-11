‘Political parties fail to deliver on promises made in 2013’

“In five years, each of the three political parties delivered about one-quarter of what they had promised in 2013,” revealed the study.

Although the PML-N did manage to increase power generation, it did not address power policy and governance weaknesses

PPP handed over land to over 4,000 landless peasants and made good on its promise for labour rights.

The successful tree plantation and progress in health services were some achievements made by PTI.

“Our research shows that the manifestos mostly seem forgotten once elections are over,”

“It is not clear if parties were realistic in setting targets. There is no effort to relate manifesto ideals to available financial and institutional resources.”