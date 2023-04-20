Political Leader Ali Ameen Gandapour , leaving Bilawal's Sindh Police Torture Chamber

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Torture Chamber = Remand
When a man is just picked up for their political views and sent to Sindh , Police to commit torture
While it is Eid Tomorrow remember that Pakistani Citizen are still facing Torture in Torture Chambers in Police custody
Zardari and Bilawal are responsible
