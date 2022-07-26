What's new

Political Crisis: Punjab's economy destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Imports closed | Army Interference| Power politics making of Default

AsianLion

AsianLion

Pakistan's economy is on verge of collapse with the continouse tug of war and political crisis, Constitutional crisis between PTI, PPP, PMLN, JUI-F and Supreme Court and the Army interference.

In 3 months: Punjab the highest income earner's Economy is destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Dollar rate sky rocketing | Foreign Imports closed | Political Crisis making of Default

The constant PTI, PMLN, Zardari's PPP, JUI-F, Media wars and Supreme Court fighting has destroyed Punjab the largest income earner's daily lives. Every item is very expensive, financial crisis is affecting whole of Pakistan financial stability now.

What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ?
 
truthseeker2010

AsianLion said:
What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ?
The role of establishment aka army generals in politics must be closed. Judges must decide how do they want give decision by constitution or by necessity. Parliamentarians need to decide do they want to come with public vote or generals vote. Bureaucracy should be made accountable. COAS's powers must be curtailed.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

AsianLion said:
Pakistan's economy is on verge of collapse with the continouse tug of war and political crisis, Constitutional crisis between PTI, PPP, PMLN, JUI-F and Supreme Court and the Army interference.

In 3 months: Punjab's the highest income earner's Economy is destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Dollar rate sky rocketing | Foreign Imports closed | Political Crisis making of Default

  • The constant PTI, PMLN, Zardari's PPP, JUI-F, Media wars and Supreme Court fighting has destroyed Punjab the largest income earner's daily lives. Every item is very expensive, financial crisis is affecting whole of Pakistan financial stability now.
What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ?
There are no easy shortcuts out of this whole situation Pakistan needs to get it act sorted.

Close all unnecessary imports, specially items which can be created locally.
CANCEL ALL NOTES ABOVE 100.

Making bank accounts compulsory for everyone.

Force so no private or public company pays in cash and payment only go via bank account, that itself will help banking system.

Target Subsidize on wheat and other such projects so atleast people have to eat,
And similarly support small to medium level companies via Private & State

Build Quality control institution so all the products made locally have some quality so people can trust.

Lower tax on locally made items, while raise on imports.

Re-Develop train systems so people use trains for city to city transfer than public as it will lower the dependency on petro chemicals

Just few suggestions for now
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Establishment is fully responsible for the downfall of rupee and economic mess

They're the ones who took $130+ billion loans, starting from Ayub Khan. Pakistan never had a civilian government with full authority.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Establishment is fully responsible for the downfall of rupee and economic mess

They're the ones who took $130+ billion loans, starting from Ayub Khan. Pakistan never had a civilian government with full authority.
Mir Bajra doesn't care,

He only cares about his DHA plots doubling in value from 3 cr to 6 cr just by sitting in front of the TV for 3 months.

1658836041648.png
 
General Dong

General Dong

Pakistan was hijacked by Dha mafia not long after its creation. The veil they have enjoyed for decades as been revealed...Question is will the people take power back in the form of a civilian government with full autonomy?

Im still pesmissitic, but I can hope.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

General Dong said:
Pakistan was hijacked by Dha mafia not long after its creation. The veil they have enjoyed for decades as been revealed...Question is will the people take power back in the form of a civilian government with full autonomy?

Im still pessimistic, but I can hope.
Agree for 70 years Pakistan Army, ISI and Military Establishment has been solely responsible for the destruction of Pakistan, its economy, its people and this is what everyone in the world is saying. Sole responsibility is on Military Establishment and its continuous likes and dislikes and its touts in media and everywhere interference. Pakistan is in default due to Army.
 

