Political Crisis: Punjab's economy destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Imports closed | Army Interference| Power politics making of Default

Pakistan's economy is on verge of collapse with the continouse tug of war and political crisis, Constitutional crisis between PTI, PPP, PMLN, JUI-F and Supreme Court and the Army interference.
In 3 months: Punjab the highest income earner's Economy is destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Dollar rate sky rocketing | Foreign Imports closed | Political Crisis making of Default
The constant PTI, PMLN, Zardari's PPP, JUI-F, Media wars and Supreme Court fighting has destroyed Punjab the largest income earner's daily lives. Every item is very expensive, financial crisis is affecting whole of Pakistan financial stability now.
What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ?
