Political Crisis: Punjab's economy destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Imports closed | Army Interference| Power politics making of Default

In 3 months: Punjab's the highest income earner's Economy is destroyed which destroyed Pakistan's Economy | Dollar rate sky rocketing | Foreign Imports closed | Political Crisis making of Default



The constant PTI, PMLN, Zardari's PPP, JUI-F, Media wars and Supreme Court fighting has destroyed Punjab the largest income earner's daily lives. Every item is very expensive, financial crisis is affecting whole of Pakistan financial stability now. What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ? Pakistan's economy is on verge of collapse with the continouse tug of war and political crisis, Constitutional crisis between PTI, PPP, PMLN, JUI-F and Supreme Court and the Army interference.What is the way out of the constant instability Pakistan and Punjab is facing ? Click to expand...

There are no easy shortcuts out of this whole situation Pakistan needs to get it act sorted.Close all unnecessary imports, specially items which can be created locally.CANCEL ALL NOTES ABOVE 100.Making bank accounts compulsory for everyone.Force so no private or public company pays in cash and payment only go via bank account, that itself will help banking system.Target Subsidize on wheat and other such projects so atleast people have to eat,And similarly support small to medium level companies via Private & StateBuild Quality control institution so all the products made locally have some quality so people can trust.Lower tax on locally made items, while raise on imports.Re-Develop train systems so people use trains for city to city transfer than public as it will lower the dependency on petro chemicalsJust few suggestions for now