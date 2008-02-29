What's new

Political Correct Jokes

Hey Guys
this is my first post, hope you like it

Politically Correct Jokes

The prime Minister of China called President Bush to console him after the attack on the Pentagon:
'I'm sorry to hear about the attack.It is a very big tragedy. But in case you are missing any documents from the Pentagon, we have copies of everything.'
============ ========= ========= ========= =====
Musharraf calls Bush on 11th sept:
Musharraf: Mr President, I would like to express my
condolences to you. It is a real tragedy. So many people, such great bldgs... I would like to ensure that we had nothing in connection with that..
Bush: What buildings? What people??
Musharraf: Oh, and what time is it in America now?
Bush: It's eight in the morning.
Musharraf: Oops...Will call back in an hour!
============ ========= ========= ========= ====
Vajpayee and Bush are sitting in a bar. A guy walks in and asks the barman, 'Isn't that Bush and Vajpayee?'
The barman says 'Yep, that's them.' So the guy walks
over and says, 'Hello, what are you guys doing?'
Bush says, 'We're planning world war 3'
The guy says, 'Really? What's going to happen?'
And Vajpayee says, 'Well, we're going to kill 14
million Pakistanis and one bicycle repairman.'
And the guy exclaimed, 'A bicycle repairman?!! !'
Vajpayee turns to Bush and says, 'See, I told you no-one would worry about the 14 million Pakistanis!'
============ ========= ========= ========= =====
Pakistani on the moon:
Q: What do you call 1 Indian on the moon?
A: Problem...
Q: What do you call 10 Indian on the moon?
A: Problem...
Q: What do you call a 100 Indian on the moon?
A: Problem...
Q: What do you call ALL the Indian on the moon?
A: ...... Problem Solved!!!

============ ========= ========= ========= =====
A man is taking a walk in Central park in New York. Suddenly he sees a little girl being attacked by a pit bull dog.
He runs over and starts fighting with the dog. He succeeds in killing the dog and saving the girl's life.
A policeman who was watching the scene walks over and says: 'You are a hero, tomorrow you can read it in all the newspapers:
'Brave New Yorker saves the life of little girl'.
The man says: 'But I am not a New Yorker!'
Oh then it will say in newspapers in the morning:
'Brave American saves life of little girl' the policeman answers.
'But I am not an American!' - says the man. Oh, what are you then?'
The man says: 'I am a Pakistani!'
The next day the newspapers say: 'Extremist kills innocent American dog'
 

