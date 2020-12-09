Political Cartoonists

What's new

denel

denel

South Africa
South Africa
Guys:

Would like to see which country has freedom of press.

Our cartoonists rule with total freedom. Zapiro is the top. He does not leave anything unturned from our President and international affairs.

Cartoons - Zapiro

This is the OFFICIAL and only site of ZAPIRO aka Jonathan Shapiro. Copyright © 2021 .
www.zapiro.com www.zapiro.com

Pen of a cartoonist is mighter than any government will.

Starting with Zuma, Indian parasite Guptas, Mandela, China, Palestinian issue to name a few.

1619193020162.png


1619193065473.png


1619193102694.png


I love this... for all politicians

1619193167373.png



Gupta...

1619193199703.png


This is perfect for the CCP Trolls

1619193255120.png
 
