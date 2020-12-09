Political Cartoonists

Cartoons - Zapiro This is the OFFICIAL and only site of ZAPIRO aka Jonathan Shapiro. Copyright © 2021 .

Guys:Would like to see which country has freedom of press.Our cartoonists rule with total freedom. Zapiro is the top. He does not leave anything unturned from our President and international affairs.Pen of a cartoonist is mighter than any government will.Starting with Zuma, Indian parasite Guptas, Mandela, China, Palestinian issue to name a few.I love this... for all politiciansGupta...This is perfect for the CCP Trolls