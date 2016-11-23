Polish army validates 4 candidates for the 4x4 armored vehicles acquisition program

Out of the initial twelve responses to its tender issued for the Pegaz program, Poland has validated four offers for the Pegaz program competition organized to supply several hundred 4x4 wheeled armored personnel carriers to its army, the Polish Ministry of Defence announced.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
The four candidates for the Pegaz acquisition program of 4x4 armored vehicles for the Polish army. (Picture source Army Recognition )
According to information published by the Defence 24 website, the Pegaz is one of the most important 4x4 vehicle acquisition programs conducted by the Polish military. Apart from the special operations component and the Military Police, the Land Forces also need armored vehicles like that to be acquired very urgently.
The Pegaz program will also involve the acquisition of command post vehicles for artillery units that operates the WR-40 Langusta MLRS (Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems), as well as reconnaissance vehicles that could be replaced the Tarpan Honker vehicle and old Soviet-made BRDM-2 4x4 armored reconnaissance vehicles.
For the Pegaz program, the Polish Defense Ministry has finally retained four offers from manufacturers then invited to go forward in the competition :
The Fortress MK 2 (with Hornet RWS), jointly offered by ARQUUS (France) and H. Cegielski-Poznan plant (Poland). The Fortress Mk 2 is the latest generation of 4x4 armored fully designed and developed by the French company ARQUUS, formerly Renault Trucks Defense. The vehicle is based on the Fortress Mk 1, previously called Bastion HM (High Mobility). The Bastion APC was developed using the chassis of the combat-proven light tactical truck VLRA manufactured by the French company ACMAT, now part of ARQUUS.
The Fortress Mk 2 is an improved version of the Mk 1 offering more ballistic and mine protection to STANAG 4569 Level 3 while maintaining the weight of 14,500 kg of the previous Fortress Mk.1. It has a crew of two and the rear compartment can accommodate 9 infantrymen.
The Hawkei, offered by Thales (France), is is a lightweight protected vehicle designed and developed to meet the requirements of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The vehicle is manufactured by Thales Australia for the Department of Defence’s Land 121 phase 4 program that aims to replace the Australian Army’s Land Rovers.
The four doors version of the Hawkei has seating for up to 6 military personnel while the 2 doors variant can accommodate 3 people. The Hawkei provides unparalleled situational awareness with two large bulletproof windows at the front and two small windows on each side. It offers a high level of lethality and survivability for a vehicle in its category.
The Patriot II is a new 4x4 armored jointly offered by Huta Stalowa Wola (Poland) and Tatra Export (Czech Republic). The vehicle was unveiled for the first time in May 2019 during the IDET defense exhibition in the Czech Republic. The vehicle is based on a Czech-made Tatra Force 4×4 chassis. It has a crew of two and can accommodate six infantrymen.
The Patriot II is in the category of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle offering a ballistic protection STANAG 4569 up to Level 4 and mine protection Level 3. The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station that can be armed with a machine up to 12.7mm or an automatic cannon of 20mm.
The Tur V, offered by AMZ Kutno (Poland) is a multi-purpose armored vehicle that seems very similar to the design of the NIMR Ajban-440A which was presented by the UAE-based company NIMR Automotive during the edition 2017 of MSPO. The design of the new TUR V is divided into three main parts with the engine at the front, a double crew cab in the middle, and an open-top cargo compartment at the rear. The roof of the vehicle has a single hatch that can be used to put a remotely operated turret on a ring mount.
The armored crew cabin of the new TUR V offers protection ballistic (7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s) and mine protection (6 kg Blast explosion under the wheels and floor) STANAG 4569 Level 2 that can accommodate up to four military personnel, including driver and commander.
The Polish Defense ministry is expected to provide these participants with detailed technical specifications by the end of 2020. It is foreseen that the winning vehicle will be produced in Poland. The first 15 ones will be delivered to the Polish army two years after the contract is awarded.
In the framework of the Pegaz program, the Polish Defense ministry intends to supply its special forces with new tactical vehicles. They are currently equipped with Humvees, Oshkosh M-ATVs and Mercedes G-class.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
The four candidates for the Pegaz acquisition program of 4x4 armored vehicles for the Polish army. (Picture source Army Recognition )
According to information published by the Defence 24 website, the Pegaz is one of the most important 4x4 vehicle acquisition programs conducted by the Polish military. Apart from the special operations component and the Military Police, the Land Forces also need armored vehicles like that to be acquired very urgently.
The Pegaz program will also involve the acquisition of command post vehicles for artillery units that operates the WR-40 Langusta MLRS (Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems), as well as reconnaissance vehicles that could be replaced the Tarpan Honker vehicle and old Soviet-made BRDM-2 4x4 armored reconnaissance vehicles.
For the Pegaz program, the Polish Defense Ministry has finally retained four offers from manufacturers then invited to go forward in the competition :
The Fortress MK 2 (with Hornet RWS), jointly offered by ARQUUS (France) and H. Cegielski-Poznan plant (Poland). The Fortress Mk 2 is the latest generation of 4x4 armored fully designed and developed by the French company ARQUUS, formerly Renault Trucks Defense. The vehicle is based on the Fortress Mk 1, previously called Bastion HM (High Mobility). The Bastion APC was developed using the chassis of the combat-proven light tactical truck VLRA manufactured by the French company ACMAT, now part of ARQUUS.
The Fortress Mk 2 is an improved version of the Mk 1 offering more ballistic and mine protection to STANAG 4569 Level 3 while maintaining the weight of 14,500 kg of the previous Fortress Mk.1. It has a crew of two and the rear compartment can accommodate 9 infantrymen.
The Hawkei, offered by Thales (France), is is a lightweight protected vehicle designed and developed to meet the requirements of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The vehicle is manufactured by Thales Australia for the Department of Defence’s Land 121 phase 4 program that aims to replace the Australian Army’s Land Rovers.
The four doors version of the Hawkei has seating for up to 6 military personnel while the 2 doors variant can accommodate 3 people. The Hawkei provides unparalleled situational awareness with two large bulletproof windows at the front and two small windows on each side. It offers a high level of lethality and survivability for a vehicle in its category.
The Patriot II is a new 4x4 armored jointly offered by Huta Stalowa Wola (Poland) and Tatra Export (Czech Republic). The vehicle was unveiled for the first time in May 2019 during the IDET defense exhibition in the Czech Republic. The vehicle is based on a Czech-made Tatra Force 4×4 chassis. It has a crew of two and can accommodate six infantrymen.
The Patriot II is in the category of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle offering a ballistic protection STANAG 4569 up to Level 4 and mine protection Level 3. The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station that can be armed with a machine up to 12.7mm or an automatic cannon of 20mm.
The Tur V, offered by AMZ Kutno (Poland) is a multi-purpose armored vehicle that seems very similar to the design of the NIMR Ajban-440A which was presented by the UAE-based company NIMR Automotive during the edition 2017 of MSPO. The design of the new TUR V is divided into three main parts with the engine at the front, a double crew cab in the middle, and an open-top cargo compartment at the rear. The roof of the vehicle has a single hatch that can be used to put a remotely operated turret on a ring mount.
The armored crew cabin of the new TUR V offers protection ballistic (7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s) and mine protection (6 kg Blast explosion under the wheels and floor) STANAG 4569 Level 2 that can accommodate up to four military personnel, including driver and commander.
The Polish Defense ministry is expected to provide these participants with detailed technical specifications by the end of 2020. It is foreseen that the winning vehicle will be produced in Poland. The first 15 ones will be delivered to the Polish army two years after the contract is awarded.
In the framework of the Pegaz program, the Polish Defense ministry intends to supply its special forces with new tactical vehicles. They are currently equipped with Humvees, Oshkosh M-ATVs and Mercedes G-class.
Polish army validates 4 candidates for the 4x4 armored vehicles acquisition program | Defense News September 2020 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army 2020 | Archive News year
Poland has validated four offers for the Pegaz program competition organized to supply several hundred 4x4 wheeled armored personnel carriers
www.armyrecognition.com