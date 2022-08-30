What's new

Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehicles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,309
87
62,702
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehicles​

Defense News August 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022 16:30

"26 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected - PAP) Cougar 4x4 vehicles have reached the 18th Command Battalion of the Iron Division," Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish Defence Minister, tweeted on August 30. "Some of them are already taking part in exercises. Further Cougars will soon reach units in eastern Poland."
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

26 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected - PAP) Cougar 4x4 vehicles have reached the 18th Command Battalion of the Iron Division (Picture source: Twitter account of Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Defence Minister)
As recalled by The First News, the contract for the purchase of 300 used Cougars with enhanced mine resistance from US military surplus was signed in December 2021 by Poland's Ministry of National Defence in a deal valued at USD 27.5 million. In August, a course ended for drivers of the 18th Division in servicing and repairing the vehicles, which have been equipped with Polish communications systems and painted in colours appropriate to local conditions.

The Cougar is a family of armored vehicles produced by Force Protection Inc, which manufactures ballistic and mine-protected vehicles. The vehicles are integrated by Spartan Motors. These vehicles are protected against small arms, land mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using a combination of design features and materials to protect both the crew and engine compartment against a wide range of attacks. A Monocoque type, V-shaped hull extends to the engine bay and serves to direct the blast away from under the vehicle. The dual air-conditioners help keep heavily dressed troops from overheating in temperatures over 100 °F (38 °C) in Iraq.
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

26 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected - PAP) Cougar 4x4 vehicles have reached the 18th Command Battalion of the Iron Division (Picture source: Twitter account of Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Defence Minister)

Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehicles | Defense News August 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year

Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armoured vehicles
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Poland to procure 300 second-hand US Cougar MRAP vehicles
Replies
5
Views
982
Last starfighter
L
Zarvan
KIRPI BMC 350 MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected 4x4 armored vehicle - Turkey
Replies
1
Views
344
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
Poland gets first US-made M1 Abrams tanks
Replies
0
Views
411
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
North Macedonia’s military receives initial batch of new JLTV vehicles
Replies
4
Views
395
Catalystic
Catalystic
Zarvan
At Eurosatory 2022 Streit Group announces opening of new facility in Uganda to produce armored vehicles
Replies
0
Views
374
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom