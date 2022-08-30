Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehicles​

Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehiclesDefense News August 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022 16:30
"26 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected - PAP) Cougar 4x4 vehicles have reached the 18th Command Battalion of the Iron Division," Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish Defence Minister, tweeted on August 30. "Some of them are already taking part in exercises. Further Cougars will soon reach units in eastern Poland."
26 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected - PAP) Cougar 4x4 vehicles have reached the 18th Command Battalion of the Iron Division (Picture source: Twitter account of Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Defence Minister)
As recalled by The First News, the contract for the purchase of 300 used Cougars with enhanced mine resistance from US military surplus was signed in December 2021 by Poland's Ministry of National Defence in a deal valued at USD 27.5 million. In August, a course ended for drivers of the 18th Division in servicing and repairing the vehicles, which have been equipped with Polish communications systems and painted in colours appropriate to local conditions.
The Cougar is a family of armored vehicles produced by Force Protection Inc, which manufactures ballistic and mine-protected vehicles. The vehicles are integrated by Spartan Motors. These vehicles are protected against small arms, land mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using a combination of design features and materials to protect both the crew and engine compartment against a wide range of attacks. A Monocoque type, V-shaped hull extends to the engine bay and serves to direct the blast away from under the vehicle. The dual air-conditioners help keep heavily dressed troops from overheating in temperatures over 100 °F (38 °C) in Iraq.
