Pakistan should've kept the moral high ground and honored the total trade ban with India which Pakistan herself imposed on Pakistan. The principled stand was given up just for some cheap medicines. Kashmiris may be feeling betrayed. I totally condemned it.







I think producing such markers should be made a part of CPEC deal so that the quality of Chinese markers can be improved. Also, this will stop Pakistan to take a U Turn on trade ban with India.

Click to expand...