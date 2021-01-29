What's new

Policy regarding Uygher Muslim threads

What's this forum policy regarding Uygher threads

Does the forum tolerate propaganda threads by chinese members?

Are threads exposing chinese uygher genocide allowed here?

W.11 said:
What's this forum policy regarding Uygher threads

Does the forum tolerate propaganda threads by chinese members?

Are threads exposing chinese uygher genocide allowed here?

regards

Stories of both sides are allowed here from my perception, and what is propaganda and what is fact?
 
W.11 said:
What's this forum policy regarding Uygher threads

Does the forum tolerate propaganda threads by chinese members?

Are threads exposing chinese uygher genocide allowed here?

regards

CCP bots and Iran Birather is love will not let this happen.
 
W.11 said:
What's this forum policy regarding Uygher threads

Does the forum tolerate propaganda threads by chinese members?

Are threads exposing chinese uygher genocide allowed here?

regards


So basically you want to post the white man's propaganda without Chinese people being able to respond. Okay.
 
