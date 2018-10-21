Policy on Acceptable Root Sources at Pakistan Defence Forum.

Since there's been a spike in online fake news, it is important for Pakistan Defence Forum to monitor the authenticity of the root sources used as OPs for initiating debate threads. Here are some things to keep in mind.
Thank You.
- Tweets as root sources are only acceptable if the info given in the tweet can be easily cross verified. This would help us maintain the integrity of the debate.
- Threads started based on user opinion are not to be taken as forum policy.
- URLs used as root sources for threads must be linked from reputed sources.
- Untrustworthy sources as determined by the Red Team can be flagged as unreliable or completely removed.
- Sources determined to be used as an instrument of propaganda can also be moderated or removed.
- Compliance is mandatory.
