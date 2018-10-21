Policy on Acceptable Root Sources at Pakistan Defence Forum.

What's new

Since there's been a spike in online fake news, it is important for Pakistan Defence Forum to monitor the authenticity of the root sources used as OPs for initiating debate threads. Here are some things to keep in mind.

  • Tweets as root sources are only acceptable if the info given in the tweet can be easily cross verified. This would help us maintain the integrity of the debate.

  • Threads started based on user opinion are not to be taken as forum policy.

  • URLs used as root sources for threads must be linked from reputed sources.

  • Untrustworthy sources as determined by the Red Team can be flagged as unreliable or completely removed.

  • Sources determined to be used as an instrument of propaganda can also be moderated or removed.

  • Compliance is mandatory.
Pakistan Defence is committed to authentic debating experience and your resolute cooperation in making this happen is absolutely critical. If you have any issues to discuss, please approach the staff.

Thank You.
 
Excellent initiative
@django @PakSword @Shane @TMA @CriticalThought @313ghazi + all others, guys if you spot any such threads that violates the above mentioned rules, just report instead of posting there.

@Horus Sir, until an action is taken against the members who engage in such a malicious propaganda, it won't be effective.

BBC, CNN, despite having their biases are still the mainstream international news channels...what OP means is propaganda blogs and lesser known websites or websites like defencenews.in pure propaganda sites.
 
Last edited:
I say thank you sir Horus.. I was waiting for this policy.. there are some champions out here who do false propaganda on random tweets all the time..
I remember yesterday there was a thread about Malaysia giving 2 billion $ to Pakistan. May be that triggered this kind of response from the admins. My bad for not reporting it, instead I just commented on there...
 
Input: action should be taken against ids those are involved in propoganda on regular basis
 
I would like to bring one issue about Kashmir related threads that Indian member quite often start thread about fake encounters in Indian occupied Kashmir from unknown person's tweets like 5 terrorist dispatched etc

Our stance on Kashmir should be implemented on this forum as well and we should not allow Indian Sanghi kids to disrespect Kashmiri freedom struggle like that.
@Slav Defence
 
:cheers: Excellent initiative.Kudos Horus bhai
 
Maarkhoor said:
I would like to bring one issue about Kashmir related threads that Indian member quite often start thread about fake encounters in Indian occupied Kashmir from unknown person's tweets like 5 terrorist dispatched etc

Our stance on Kashmir should be implemented on this forum as well and we should not allow Indian Sanghi kids to disrespect Kashmiri freedom struggle like that.
@Slav Defence
Click to expand...
Can we call members of the banned terrorist groups banned by pakistani govt killed by security forces in Kashmir as terrorists
 
Rollno21 said:
Can we call members of the banned terrorist groups banned by pakistani govt killed by security forces in Kashmir as terrorists
Click to expand...
You are a worthless uneducated biased, obsessed troll but still a member of this forum so I have to educate you, even before the partition of India Kashmiris were struggling against Hindu Raja who actually purchased Jammu And Kashmir from British....They are still struggling against oppressor....

While people who are fighting inside Pakistan are terrorist and they have zero history of freedom struggle never demanded before even they are not asking for, they are just stooges backed by terror org like R&AW.

For Kashmiris you can call them militants but they are not terrorist indeed Indian army in Kashmir doing terrorism...In he name of pallet gun they are using buckshot to blind Kashmiri children....

Go and F@ck with this guy in your D.P...
 
Last edited:
Maarkhoor said:
You are a worthless uneducated biased, obsessed troll but still a member of this forum so I have to educate you, even before the partition of India Kashmiris were struggling against Hindu Raja who actually purchased Jammu And Kashmir from British....They are still struggling against oppressor....

While people who are fighting inside Pakistan are terrorist and they have zero history of freedom struggle never demanded before even they are not asking for, they are just stooges backed by terror org like R&AW.

For Kashmiris you can call them militants but they are not terrorist indeed Indian army in Kashmir doing terrorism...In he name of pallet gun they are using buckshot to blind Kashmiri children....

Go and F@ck with this guy in your picture...
Click to expand...
You seem to get upset when asked a simple question,your govt banned terrorist groups operating in Kashmir .I was asking as per Pakistan govt state policy can we call them terrorists.
 

