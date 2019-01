Policing the Police

I ___________________ do hereby swear/solemnly affirm that I shall be faithful and bear true allegiance to Pakistan and to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; that as member of the Police I shall honestly, impartially and truly serve the people without fear, favour or affection, malice or ill-will; that I will to the best of my ability, skill and knowledge discharge, according to law, such functions and duties as may be entrusted to me as a member of the police and in such a manner as to uphold and protect the dignity and rights of the citizens; that I shall abide by the principles contained in the Code of Conduct for police officers.

