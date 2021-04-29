Policeman Martyred In Bike Bomb Blast In Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent

According to the police, the bomb strapped to the motorcycle parked at the roadside exploded when a police patrol vehicle passed by it. — DawnNewsTV/File ​

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred and eight other people, including three policemen, were injured in a motorcycle bomb blast in Qila Abdullah on Wednesday .

