Policeman killed, another injured in encounter with militants in Budgam, Kashmir

Policeman, 3 militants killed in 2 encounters in J-K’s Shopian and Budgam Arms and ammunition seized Three militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, while in a separate gun battle still under way a policeman was killed and a second injured in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

Policeman killed, another injured in encounter with militants in Budgam, KashmirUpdated At: Feb 19, 2021 09:14 AMSrinagar: A policeman was killed and another injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Zanigam village in Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces ’positions.Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.Another encounter is under way in Shopian district in south Kashmir, they said.Press Trust of India