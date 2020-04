Hello and Salam Alaikum guys,



I hope you are doing well!



Right now we see so much police violence in India and Pakistan because of lockdown violations. What is your opinion about that?



Honestly, I find it quite disturbing if our police officer use so much violence to enforce the lockdown. I know, Indians and Pakistanis have issues with authority in general, but it’s really too much. Why do they have to use such violence against poor people who just go out to make a living?



I am for safety measures regarding corona (not for a complete lockdown though), but excessive use of force will lead to an angry and anxious population. What do you say?



Regards,

Iltutmish

Click to expand...