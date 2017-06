Migrants walking along the Roja River near Ventimiglia, on their journey towards the French border, northwest Italy, 26 June 2017. Around 400 refugees left their camp on the banks of the Roja River in Ventimiglia shortly after midnight in an attempt to cross the French border. The group were allegedly led by German activists. Credit: EPA

Drones and dogs are being used to hunt down migrants trying to slip across the border from Italy into France, as police play a cat and mouse game with asylum seekers desperate to reach northern Europe.

In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, migrants cross the Roja river near the northern Italian town of Ventimiglia, as they try to reach the French border. The aid group MSF says that about 100 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had been sleeping for weeks near the river bank by the Italian border town. Credit: ANSA via AP