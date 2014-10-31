What's new

‘Police torture’ of photojournalists condemned

PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
561
2
732
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
‘Police torture’ of photojournalists condemned

LAHORE: The photojournalists have demanded departmental action against Civil Lines SP Safdar Raza Kazmi after the police thrashed their colleagues, snatched cameras when they were covering a police operation against activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at Karol Ghati here on Wednesday.

They alleged scores of police personnel attacked the photographers with clubs at the behest of the Civil Lines SP Operations.

They thrashed senior photographers Sadaqat Mughal and Amjad Hussain, abused them and also snatched from them their cameras.

They said the charged policemen also [allegedly] maltreated some other journalists when they stepped up to rescue their colleagues.

The Lahore Press Club and other journalists’ union strongly reacted and condemned the incident.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, LPC president Arshad Ansari, secretary Zahid Chaudhry and vice president Salman Qureshi and other senior office-bearers demanded that the Punjab government take strict action against the police officials responsible for the inhuman act.

They said the police officials should be suspended from service and a departmental action must also be taken against them.

The LPC body said the journalist community was performing duties in an odd situation taking risk of their lives and the police’s uncalled for action against them was a blatant violation of their fundamental rights.

The LPC office-bearers have appealed to the chief minister and IGP for action against the police officials.

Other unions of the journalists community also condemned the police attack on photographers and warned of strong protests in days to come if action was not taken against the police officials.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1618299

I guess they don't want people recording them vandalizing property:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382111468456448009
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381939685287624704

Preventing ambulances from reaching hospitals:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381988822418874379

Beating women:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382334539171831808
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,320
5
2,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakPrinciples said:
‘Police torture’ of photojournalists condemned

LAHORE: The photojournalists have demanded departmental action against Civil Lines SP Safdar Raza Kazmi after the police thrashed their colleagues, snatched cameras when they were covering a police operation against activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at Karol Ghati here on Wednesday.

They alleged scores of police personnel attacked the photographers with clubs at the behest of the Civil Lines SP Operations.

They thrashed senior photographers Sadaqat Mughal and Amjad Hussain, abused them and also snatched from them their cameras.

They said the charged policemen also [allegedly] maltreated some other journalists when they stepped up to rescue their colleagues.

The Lahore Press Club and other journalists’ union strongly reacted and condemned the incident.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, LPC president Arshad Ansari, secretary Zahid Chaudhry and vice president Salman Qureshi and other senior office-bearers demanded that the Punjab government take strict action against the police officials responsible for the inhuman act.

They said the police officials should be suspended from service and a departmental action must also be taken against them.

The LPC body said the journalist community was performing duties in an odd situation taking risk of their lives and the police’s uncalled for action against them was a blatant violation of their fundamental rights.

The LPC office-bearers have appealed to the chief minister and IGP for action against the police officials.

Other unions of the journalists community also condemned the police attack on photographers and warned of strong protests in days to come if action was not taken against the police officials.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1618299

I guess they don't want people recording them vandalizing property:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382111468456448009
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381939685287624704

Preventing ambulances from reaching hospitals:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381988822418874379

Beating women:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382334539171831808
Click to expand...
As I said Govt shouldn't have given a freehand to police we all know how disciplined Punjab Police is...

And TLP on other hand shouldn't have either resorted to Police...

Best was to control these goons was to bring in the army they respect army and they wouldn't have colided with Army even if army used force.. (which army wouldn't have myabe that is why govt didn't order army)

Even now behind the scene Govt and TLP are doing Muzakrat.. govt does not want to expel the ambassador while TLP is stuck on that point..

Govt should have expelled it the day Cartoons were shown by France state now it will have negative effect.. anyways everything is f*cked up hopefully it will be resolved and peace will be made between TLP and PTI and will he cemented in future..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

J
Theo Padnos, American Journalist, on Being Kidnapped, Tortured and Released in Syria
Replies
1
Views
931
oFFbEAT
oFFbEAT
W.11
Wali Khan Babar’s Murder Mystery by Mazhar Abbas (prominent crime reporter)
Replies
2
Views
2K
W.11
W.11
Silverfalcon
Kassab Or Not, Indias Dossier Is Doctored
Replies
3
Views
808
PureLogic
PureLogic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom