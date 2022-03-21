Police to launch Smart City Project in Faisalabad TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad City police chalked out a plan to launch ‘Smart City Project’ in addition to...

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Saturday, CPO Ghulam Mubashar Mekan paid a tribute to the supportive role of business community, hoping that the cooperation would continue.About the crime rate in Faisalabad, he said the metropolis was facing crimes of multiple nature, including terror attacks.“As many as 160 police officers and jawans have so far laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said and added that police were fully prepared to continue their efforts to reign in the criminals. He said that during the recent past, crimes were not properly registered but now the maximum number of cases“There are 42 police stations in Faisalabad and the crime rate was comparatively higher in 11 police stations, including Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Batala Colony, Saddar and Civil Lines police stations.”Mr Mekan said in the rural areas, the system of ‘Thikri-Pehra’ had been revived in collaboration with the traditional Numberdars.“This step helped us to contain the crime up to 80pc,” he claimed and added that ‘Chowkidara’ system in markets was also being made more effective while open courts were being organised regularly to provide the public with relief.“I remain available for two hours daily from 12 noon to 2pm in my office while my contact number has been displayed at every police station for the convenience of the complainants,” he added.About the traffic system, Mr Mekan said he had decided to select three to four roads and make them ‘model’ while this strategy could be replicated in later phases to the other important roads also.He said the arrangements had been made to issue driving permits at Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Samundri while this facility would also be offered in other areas including Khurairanwala.Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh appreciated the vision of the CPO.Mr Sheikh announced to give honorary membership of the FCCI to CPO while Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood Sheikh decorated the CPO with a FCCI pin. A question-answer session participated by Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Rao Sikandar Azam Khan, Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javed, Ayub Aslam Manj, Hajji Aslam Bhalli and Mian Abdul Waheed.