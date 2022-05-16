Police targeted using IED Bomb in Karachi

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 10,390
- 158
- Country
-
- Location
-
-developing-
Update: early reports indicate not terror related - explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the market which resulted in a large fire. - #wire#
Where is the sensational headline . Read the update before rebutting what I have posted!2 injured in a clothing factory compressor explosion ….
Please
Avoid sensational headlines without confirmations
This is a developing story wait for final casualty count before celebrating - hopefully inshaallah the casualty count will be low- but we should be vigilant in the coming weeks and months. This location is next to two prominent mosques!Phew, I was scared shitless when I saw the title, good thing it was just a short circuit. Don't think there will be much casualties if at all thankfully
12?! please don't tell me there are any deadUpdate: casualty count has now risen to 12 people - source: Sindh Police. - awaiting confirmation on any police casualties- although there are reports the mobile was damaged during the explosion.
No news yet on fatalities - these are the people that have been shifted to hospital so far.12?! please don't tell me there are any dead
Yeah ARY reporting no deaths so far just injuries, lets hope it stays like thatNo news yet on fatalities - these are the people that have been shifted to hospital so far.
explosion in factory? or a bomb blast?Update: casualty count has now risen to 12 people - source: Sindh Police. - awaiting confirmation on any police casualties- although there are reports the mobile was damaged during the explosion.
Read my last update - it’s an ied!explosion in factory? or a bomb blast?
well we are back to 2010-13Confirmed this is a terrorist attack source- City SP Ali Mardan Khoso
Read my last update - it’s an ied!