Police targeted using IED Bomb in Karachi

Faqirze said: Phew, I was scared shitless when I saw the title, good thing it was just a short circuit. Don't think there will be much casualties if at all thankfully Click to expand...

A police mobile near the vicinity has been severely damaged - multiple police officers injured! #wire#This is a developing story wait for final casualty count before celebrating - hopefully inshaallah the casualty count will be low- but we should be vigilant in the coming weeks and months. This location is next to two prominent mosques!A blast has been reported near Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area, according to footage shown onAs per initial reports, police officials are trying to determine the nature of the blast.Footage shared of damaged police mobile:6 confirmed casualties have been shifted by ambulance so far - no news on any fatalities. #wire#