Police Station in Wana Overwhelmed by a Cross-Border TTP Attack

First Chaman, then Bannu and now Wana.Is the situation so hopeless that the terrorists were able to come in 20kms inside Pak territory, across the fence with Heavy MGs and RPGs, undetected; initiate an intense firefight in which the police surrendered and the terrorists easily looted the armoury? And throughout this attack no QRF reached and even more so, the terrorists were able to exfiltrate.I think we should stop calling these incidents as just a terrorist attack and instead label them as "Surgical Strikes". At this pace India doesn't need to do anything on the eastern front.