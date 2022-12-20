What's new

Police Station in Wana Overwhelmed by a Cross-Border TTP Attack

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605055949701775360

First Chaman, then Bannu and now Wana.
Is the situation so hopeless that the terrorists were able to come in 20kms inside Pak territory, across the fence with Heavy MGs and RPGs, undetected; initiate an intense firefight in which the police surrendered and the terrorists easily looted the armoury? And throughout this attack no QRF reached and even more so, the terrorists were able to exfiltrate.
I think we should stop calling these incidents as just a terrorist attack and instead label them as "Surgical Strikes". At this pace India doesn't need to do anything on the eastern front.
 
Ye itny ziada terrorists itny routinely border cross kaisy Kar rahy Hy ?

KPK ki government incompetent hoge or CM b to Lahore beta Hy warna to ye border manage krna to KP government ki duty Hy ...

Pakistan army should have sealed the border before the Americans and not built a fence. Pakistan is being challenged by Indian sponsored terrorists and these terrorists are running amok our everywhere.
 
epebble

If the video is true, default seems to be a lesser problem. Also, Pakistan embraced Taliban as blood brother for over two decades for this?
 

