Police, State and Society: Challenges And Opportunities in Pakistan

How colonial past affects the policing in Pakistan?​

Globally, police and policing face multifarious challenges; often these challenges have political dimensions. They defy proper restatement and measurement due to various reasons. Essentially, these challenges can be categorized as functional, societal, state-related and of international import. From the US to China, two extremes are visible based on the political and legal systems that shape them for policing and internal security.Pakistan is generally designed towards the Common Law approach of the UK and the US, but in practice it does not follow the design. Its challenges are of acute nature as the country’s population, governance structures, security considerations, geography, colonial past and politics directly affect them. In this piece, some of the chief challenges have been stated for consideration by all and sundry:First, the colonial past of police and policing in Pakistan has a stronghold on its organization, functionality, perception, relations with the public and service delivery. The deep-rooted colonial linkage is pegged into the colonial legal system, the authoritarian approach of colonial masters to use police as ‘an instrument and general disregard to human rights of the ‘ruled’.The mentality has been challenged by many in the public sector, but the overwhelming control is preserving and reinforcing the status quo. The colonial Police Act, 1861 was repealed by the Police Order, 2002, but after the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment, in the garb of provincial legislative competence, the subject of ‘police’ was provincialized by introducing provincial legislation in utter violation of articles 142, 143 and 240 of the Constitution.