What's new

Police refuses to register Complaint of Killing of Political Activist (Ali Bilal)

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,156
68
39,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The Victim's family is waiting to file complaint of killing

Citizen of Pakistan does this institute , of Police deserve to be paid from your TAX money ?

Do you feel you need this institute ? They can't even file a FIR

When this Police force is not going to do protection of citizen why don't we just shut this Police institute down for ever

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633589662034927617

I say , it should be shut down
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,729
11
31,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
The Victim's family is waiting to file complaint of killing

Citizen of Pakistan does this institute , of Police deserve to be paid from your TAX money ?

Do you feel you need this institute ? They can't even file a FIR

When this Police force is not going to do protection of citizen why don't we just shut this Police institute down for ever

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633589662034927617

I say , it should be shut down
Click to expand...

This is Pakistan ? ... or Mogadishu.. human life has no value ..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Deadlock persists over Wazirabad incident FIR
2
Replies
21
Views
623
kingQamaR
K
HAIDER
SHC restrains police from arresting Azam Swati in cases lodged in Hyderabad jurisdiction
Replies
1
Views
207
maithil
M
muhammadhafeezmalik
Peshawar ATC acquits activist Gulalai Ismail’s parents in sedition case
Replies
8
Views
258
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea in Zardari remarks case
Replies
2
Views
233
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah for ‘threatening judiciary, government officials’
2
Replies
17
Views
744
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom