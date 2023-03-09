Police refuses to register Complaint of Killing of Political Activist (Ali Bilal)

AZADPAKISTAN2009
The Victim's family is waiting to file complaint of killing
Citizen of Pakistan does this institute , of Police deserve to be paid from your TAX money ?
Do you feel you need this institute ? They can't even file a FIR
When this Police force is not going to do protection of citizen why don't we just shut this Police institute down for ever
I say , it should be shut down
