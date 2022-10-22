What's new

Police Reforms(Suggestions)

Respected Members,

I invite all of you from every political spectrum to, positively, contribute to this thread.

Since it is crystal clear that PTI will win 2023 GE with 2/3rd majority they will have ample power to make meaningfull reforms.
So i have made a list of things that should, IMO, be included in reforms regarding our justice system and policing. Please feel free to add, discuss and make suggestions.

- Abolish provincial level police. Instead make it local like in USA. This will make the police more accountable and people will entrust them more as they will be from the local community.

- Federal accademies for policing should be built in each province. Training should focus more on active policing rather then reactive policing.

- FIA should only intervene in, major, national level crimes (organized crimes, antiterrorism, antinarcotics etc. etc). More focus should be on supervising, like investigating big corporations, gov employees, and other state instituitions WRT national security where local police doesnt have the resources and authority.

- Add jury. Its way easier to bribe a single judge, a jury will be much more complicated to handle and it will make the courts more transparent and engaged with local community.

- We need two types of courts, local( provincial) and federal. IMO there should be atleast a judge for every 25k people. Judges must be elected and not appointed for local courts. Only federal judges should be appointed.

- NAB should be abolished, absorbed into FIA.

- Basic rights should be teached in schools.

Thats what comes to mind my right now, i will try to update the list. Again please feel free to add and suggest more things.

Police should no be under provincial gov.
 
Will Lumber 1 allow a free and fair election? they have decided the next PM with
blessings from Amreeka.

The next election is going to be PDM + Establishment + election commission against IK.
Army and ISI want either Maryam or Bilawal as the next PM, Barwa has received his
instructions from the White House.
 
Thats where FIA would, hopefully, intervene.

Please refrain from politics.
PDM and establishment cant do shit if people want PTI to be in govrmt. Everything else is just bs.
 

