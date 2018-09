In a surprise development, Kenyan police force raided the CGTN Africa headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday. CGTN (China global television network) is the international branch of China's public broadcaster CCTV. The purpose of the raid was to nab foreigners working without valid work permit.However the raid didn't deliver any result as all of the workers detained on the spot were able to produce their permits later.There is significant domestic resentment in Kenya and other African countries against foreign nationals working there, including, but not limited to, Chinese people. Occasionally it spills over into xenophobia.The timing of this incident is also important. At the exact time when the raid was going on, Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta was in China, attending the China-Africa summit. China declared a potential $60 billion of investment and aid for Africa in this summit. And Kenya is one of the largest recipient of Chinese investments in recent years, with quite a few large projects underway.Moreover, this raid wasn't against an ordinary private business run by someone from China. CGTN is a Chinese government institution. It remains to be seen how this affects China-Kenya relations.