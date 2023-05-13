Police / PDM gang captured and murdered PTI Workers in Custody

Why are there so many people willing to do their bidding? No moral compass.
Likely paid , I believe these folks are reared and grown in Villages , by local wealth'
to serve as protection in Village areas . Free food , access to training . Local Pehalwan or Enforcers
Eventually these folks have made way into Police , most of time doing nothing , just collecting 2 Salaries
One from State of Pakistan and one from their Sponsor
- Typically Jangli minded , violence creators 6 foot jangli
- Trained since Youth (Mostly orphans) for fighting
- No focus on Morality
- There is no rule of Law in Pakistani Rural areas every Rich Landlord has own mini army they maintain for protecting their farm land (legal or illegally acquired)
These folks are "Private" Chukidar pushed into Police to continue to do the bidding for their local sponsors
If you read any local pakistani newspaper you will hear atrocious stories of Village Lord , and his men kidnapped some man's family , or beat up or killed their son. Or Abducted someone's wife
These same filth is now , employed in Punjab Police and even in Islamabad Police
They are so used to eating from Handouts from their Village Lord , that they will do any crime so they can continue to get a handout
What PML has done is to move that mindset of Chukidar gangsters, and moved it into Punjab police