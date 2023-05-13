What's new

Police / PDM gang captured and murdered PTI Workers in Custody

Border line war crime like crimes by Punjab Police/Islamabad Police

Basically Punjab police is 85% Mafia/Gangsters collected and nurtured all over the villages and groomed into Police to collect salaries

  • One Salary from State
  • One Salary from Nawaz Sharif Family
 
There are videos circulating on social media that some female PTI workers were tortured and sexually assaulted after abduction by the security forces, don't know the authenticity of these videos though.
 
only in PTI logic army is responsible for:
police
judiciary
PDM
PTI Govt. Through No Confidence
warrent
arrest
their and PDM Curruption
IK and his Coroneies doing immoral thing on audio video
list go on and on

what a shamful bunch of idiots

There are videos circulating on social media that some female PTI workers were tortured and sexually assaulted after abduction by the security forces, don't know the authenticity of these videos though.
thats what happened to violent people looting and burning things, inciting revolt, treason. does it not?
 
Every citizen of Pakistan must remain awake because the criminals are still operating in disguise of Punjab Police

The ones who refused to attack citizen of Pakistan were released for their Punjab/Islamabad Police jobs

So they are actively "Concentrating" the criminal elements and diluting law abiding folks from Police institute
 
Why are there so many people willing to do their bidding? No moral compass.
Likely paid , I believe these folks are reared and grown in Villages , by local wealth'
to serve as protection in Village areas . Free food , access to training . Local Pehalwan or Enforcers

Eventually these folks have made way into Police , most of time doing nothing , just collecting 2 Salaries
One from State of Pakistan and one from their Sponsor

  • Typically Jangli minded , violence creators 6 foot jangli
  • Trained since Youth (Mostly orphans) for fighting
  • No focus on Morality
  • There is no rule of Law in Pakistani Rural areas every Rich Landlord has own mini army they maintain for protecting their farm land (legal or illegally acquired)


These folks are "Private" Chukidar pushed into Police to continue to do the bidding for their local sponsors


If you read any local pakistani newspaper you will hear atrocious stories of Village Lord , and his men kidnapped some man's family , or beat up or killed their son. Or Abducted someone's wife

These same filth is now , employed in Punjab Police and even in Islamabad Police


They are so used to eating from Handouts from their Village Lord , that they will do any crime so they can continue to get a handout



What PML has done is to move that mindset of Chukidar gangsters, and moved it into Punjab police
 
only in PTI logic army is responsible for:
police
judiciary
PDM
PTI Govt. Through No Confidence
warrent
arrest
their and PDM Curruption
IK and his Coroneies doing immoral thing on audio video
list go on and on

what a shamful bunch of idiots


thats what happened to violent people looting and burning things, inciting revolt, treason. does it not?
So then PDM is responsible in which PMLN involved? is that you saying?

Regarding looting, what your leader did? which is now sitting in uk by making court fool and to the public about his health?

Brain ki jaga ghaas hai?
 
Those police stations should be blocked off until the culprits are handed over.
Blocked off by whom? The police is the authority, and the only other authority is the rangers/army, whom I've seen to be generally more disciplined than the police at street level although in this scenario the army appears to be the culprits working alongside the police. So, there is not really anybody who can physically or legally cordone these police stations sustainably, not even the civilian protestors.

Why social media is ban??
To prevent organizing of protests, anti-authority campaigns, etc, communication between civilians.

Btw, nice seeing you both after a decade.
 
Blocked off by whom? The police is the authority, and the only other authority is the rangers/army, whom I've seen to be generally more disciplined than the police at street level although in this scenario the army appears to be the culprits working alongside the police. So, there is not really anybody who can physically or legally cordone these police stations sustainably, not even the civilian protestors.


To prevent organizing of protests, anti-authority campaigns, etc, communication between civilians.

Btw, nice seeing you both after a decade.
Why would they protest now their leader already out.
 
Blocked off by whom? The police is the authority, and the only other authority is the rangers/army, whom I've seen to be generally more disciplined than the police at street level although in this scenario the army appears to be the culprits working alongside the police. So, there is not really anybody who can physically or legally cordone these police stations sustainably, not even the civilian protestors.


To prevent organizing of protests, anti-authority campaigns, etc, communication between civilians.

Btw, nice seeing you both after a decade.
Govt need to be careful and focus on democracy, freedom of speech and economy. Otherwise this economic dispersity will destroy everything. Young generation has degree in one hand and stone on the other hand. Using the force is not the solution. They are turning the society into pressure cooker.
 

