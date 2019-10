TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN: 14, OCTOBER, 2019: Police on Monday have arrested a woman, who was thrown her newborn baby into the washroom of hospital in Tando Mohammad Khan, district of Sindh.A woman and her accomplices were arrested after throwing a newborn baby into the washroom of a local hospital in Tando Mohammad Khan.SHO City Mahmood Khan said the newborn baby was found alive at a local hospital.Investigation revealed that a woman and a man had left the baby in the hospital toilet.Both accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage of the hospital.Police have registered an FIR against the two accused under the provisions of the murder plot in the city police station.Police said the arrested woman is the mother of the child but her male accommplice could not be ascertained and further investigations are underway.Read more: