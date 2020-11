Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

Delhi Police ASI arrested for running extortion racket An Assistant sub-inspector has been arrested for planning extortion of two crore from a Delhi-based businessman and firing on his son if the demand wasn't fulfilled.

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmenEarlier this year, a complaint was lodged in Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station by a businessman.. He added that Kala had also threatened to kill him and his family if they did not comply with the demands.Following the complaint, Delhi Police team started investigation. Technical surveillance revealed that the SIM/mobile used for making such extortion calls were snatched a month prior in June in Rohtak, Haryana. Another mobile handset used by gangsters was recovered from two gang members in Delhi.As per reports currently posted in South West Zone of PCR. Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny, three accused were arrested based on evidence.Reportedly,Eventually, Pramod alias Kala was arrested and upon interrogation spilled the beans on ASI Rajbir. He said thatAs per Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur, ASI Singh was the mastermind behind of the entire case. He was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody.Following the investigation, ASI Rajbir has been suspended from his services and Delhi Police is contemplating proceedings for his dismissal.