Police Martyrs Day 2021

Pakistan observes Police Martyrs’ Day

August 4, 2021Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed across the country on Wednesday, to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police officers and personnel who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.Special ceremonies are being held in this regard across the country today and floral wreaths are being laid on graves and monuments of martyrs of the police.President Arif Alvi visited Police Headquarters in Quetta to pay homage to the brave son of soils. He was accompanied by Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Zia Langoo, Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police.Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) also paid tribute to the martyrs and said, “Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country.”Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to the personnel of police, who laid their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the country.“The nation is proud of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs,” he said in his statement on Police Martyrs’ Day.He said the martyred policemen sacrificed their precious lives to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the homeland.“The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain,” he said.