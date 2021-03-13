Police Martyrs Day 2021

DGPR (Navy)
@dgprPaknavy
·
2h
Tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on #PoliceMartyrsDay2021. “The sacrifices of #Police who laid their precious lives for protection of the motherland are unforgettable. This day is a reminiscent of selfless devotion & sacrifices for peace by police and their families." CNS
..........................................
DGPR (AIR FORCE)
@DGPR_PAF
On Police Martyrs Day, Pakistan Air Force pays homage to the sacrifices of valiant personnel of Pakistan Police Force who laid down their lives to ensure peace, stability and security in the country. PAF salutes their patriotism, bravery and responsiveness to the call of duty!
...........................................
DG ISPR
@OfficialDGISPR
Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country ”, COAS.