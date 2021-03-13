What's new

Police Martyrs Day 2021

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,682
74
100,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States




DGPR (Navy)

@dgprPaknavy
·
2h

Tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on #PoliceMartyrsDay2021. “The sacrifices of #Police who laid their precious lives for protection of the motherland are unforgettable. This day is a reminiscent of selfless devotion & sacrifices for peace by police and their families." CNS



..........................................





DGPR (AIR FORCE)

@DGPR_PAF

On Police Martyrs Day, Pakistan Air Force pays homage to the sacrifices of valiant personnel of Pakistan Police Force who laid down their lives to ensure peace, stability and security in the country. PAF salutes their patriotism, bravery and responsiveness to the call of duty!


...........................................




DG ISPR

@OfficialDGISPR


Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country ”, COAS.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,682
74
100,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan observes Police Martyrs’ Day


News Desk
August 4, 2021




Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed across the country on Wednesday, to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police officers and personnel who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

Special ceremonies are being held in this regard across the country today and floral wreaths are being laid on graves and monuments of martyrs of the police.

President Arif Alvi visited Police Headquarters in Quetta to pay homage to the brave son of soils. He was accompanied by Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Zia Langoo, Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) also paid tribute to the martyrs and said, “Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to the personnel of police, who laid their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the country.

“The nation is proud of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs,” he said in his statement on Police Martyrs’ Day.

He said the martyred policemen sacrificed their precious lives to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the homeland.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain,” he said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Seven Chinese netizens detained for defaming PLA martyrs
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
8888888888888
8
Tejas Spokesman
Five FC soldiers martyred in two attacks in Balochistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
Samurai_assassin
S
beijingwalker
India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
Replies
8
Views
344
Bilal9
Bilal9
Mighty Lion
Two killed, over 24 injured in separate blasts targeting 'Kashmir Day' rallies in Quetta, Sibi
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain
Vanguard One
China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Beefeatergin
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom