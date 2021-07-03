Police make over 600 arrests in Dhaka for lockdown violations Law enforcers continue to arrest lockdown delinquents in Dhaka for third day

Published at 08:40 pm July 3rd, 2021

Army troops and members of police are seen at a check-point at Dhaka’s Panthapath on Saturday, July 3, 2021 Syed Zakir HossainLaw enforcers continue to arrest lockdown delinquents in Dhaka for third dayPolice in Dhaka have continued to make arrests for breach of stay-at-home orders on the third day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said at the end of Saturday they arrested 621 people for leaving their homes without valid reasons.Mobile courts slapped fines worth Tk106,050 on nearly 350 others for violating the restrictions, DMP Additional Commissioner Iftekharul Islam told the media.In the three days of the strict lockdown since Thursday, law enforcers have arrested nearly 1,500 people in the capital.Member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stopping a man to inquire about movement purpose at GPO area on Friday, April 16, 2021Amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections, the government imposed an all-out lockdown, which will continue until July 7.The army has been called in to assist the civil administration in enforcing the restrictions. As many as 106 executive magistrates are conducting mobile courts across the country.People are only allowed to leave their homes in case of an emergency and are required to wear masks outdoors.Public transport services are suspended and only emergency services vehicles are allowed on the roads, while all government and private offices are closed."