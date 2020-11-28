What's new

Police launches crackdown on young doctors' sit-in, 19 arrested

Police launches crackdown on young doctors' sit-in, 19 arrested
News desk
November 29, 2021

Police in a late night raid at protest sit-in of young doctors arrested 19 persons, police sources said on Sunday.
Young doctors and other health staff had staged a protest sit-in near the Red Zone to press for their demands.
“Nineteen people including doctors were arrested from the protest in late night police raid and cases registered against them,” police officials said. “The SOPs of the Covid-19 were also being violated in the protest sit-in,” according to police.
Earlier, the Balochistan High Court had directed the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to windup their sit-in.
The high Court had told the protesting members of Young Doctors Association (YDA) who have been boycotting the government hospitals’ OPDs that they cannot go on a strike anymore.


https://pakobserver.net/police-launches-crackdown-on-young-doctors-sit-in-19-arrested/




Yar aik to ye Punjab Kay YDA ki demands ni pore ho rahe.... Inko dhaalo jailo me. Roz ye Nikal party roads pe. Salaries are almost doubled to that of 3 years ago yet they are some how dying put of hunger. Engineers Ka service structure he ni sort se job security house job wagera Kuch b ni pir b araam se bety hue Hy.
 
