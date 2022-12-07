What's new

Police launch operation at BNP Naya Paltan office

A team of police started conducting an operation at the BNP's Naya Paltan office in Dhaka around 4:15pm on Wednesday. They entered the party's central office and then closed the collapsible gate.

Earlier, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police at the Naya Paltan area. A person was killed and several others injured in the clash.

The injured ones have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.


BNP’s senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said police attacked the BNP leaders and activists at the directive of the government’s high-ups. It was premeditated.

Earlier, BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the Naya Paltan office since Wednesday morning. As the crowd got bigger, nearly blocking one side of the road, police tried to clear the area, trigging a clash.


Chase and counter-chase took place. At one point, police fired tear gas canisters to disperse BNP men. They were demonstrating in front of the party office, torching tyres on the road.
Besides, police were seen picking up an injured BNP man after handcuffing him.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel zone deputy commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan told media that "When there is a discussion centering the rally venue, then the clash erupted. Today, the BNP leaders and activists started gathering in the Naya Paltan area since the morning."
"At a stage, they blocked the entire road. We requested them to move away. But they didn’t pay heed to our appeal. When we approached to drive them away, we came under attack by them," the police official added.


en.prothomalo.com

