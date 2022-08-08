Police investigating links to murders of 4 Muslim men in US
Latest murder possibly connected to killings of 3 Muslim men in past 9 months, according to Albuquerque police - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr
Police believe the death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 could be linked to the killings of three other Muslim men. The most recent killing, which Albuquerque police were alerted to Friday night, came a day after authorities determined there was a connection between the killings of Hussain and 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, who, like Hussain was from Pakistan.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/08/07/us/albuquerque-muslim-men-killings-sunday/index.html
Last edited: