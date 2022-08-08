What's new

Police investigating links to murders of 4 Muslim men in US

20220808103624474.jpg!wap.jpg

Police investigating links to murders of 4 Muslim men in US

Latest murder possibly connected to killings of 3 Muslim men in past 9 months, according to Albuquerque police - Anadolu Agency
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.

Police believe the death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 could be linked to the killings of three other Muslim men. The most recent killing, which Albuquerque police were alerted to Friday night, came a day after authorities determined there was a connection between the killings of Hussain and 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, who, like Hussain was from Pakistan.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/08/07/us/albuquerque-muslim-men-killings-sunday/index.html
 
