Police identify California church mass shooter as mainland Chinese immigrant who hated Taiwanese

www.scmp.com

Police say California church shooter was China immigrant who hated Taiwanese

The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, who lived in Las Vegas – has been charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, authorities say.
  • The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, who lived in Las Vegas – has been charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder
  • The gunman left notes in his vehicle concerning ‘his hatred of the Taiwanese people’, said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes
A deadly mass shooting at a Taiwanese church congregation in southern California was carried out by an immigrant from mainland China who was motivated by “hatred” towards Taiwan, local authorities said on Monday.
The suspect in Sunday’s attack “had an absolute bias against the Taiwanese people, its country, as a Chinese or mainland national”, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Chinese authorities and state media commentators frequently make reference to the use of violence in order to take control of the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.


The booking photo of David Chou, 68, who has been charged in the mass shooting at a Taiwanese-American church in southern California. Photo: AFP/Orange County Sheriff’s Department


Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes called the attack a “politically motivated hate incident” and said the suspect left notes in his vehicle related to “his hatred of the Taiwanese people”.

The suspect, David Chou, a 68-year-old living in Las Vegas, was not a regular attendee at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Barnes said.
When Chou arrived, he barred the doors and began shooting at people. He also placed four Molotov cocktail-like devices inside the church, Barnes said.

He was arrested and charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said the five injured victims – four men aged 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old woman – suffered gunshot wounds. Two were in good condition, two were in stable condition, and the fifth person’s status was undetermined, Orange County Fire Authority official Michael Contreras said.
The deceased victim, 52-year-old Dr John Cheng, was shot when he charged at the gunman and tried to disarm him. Authorities said that a pastor then hit the shooter on the head with a chair and parishioners used electrical cords to tie him up.

“Understanding that there was elderly everywhere and they couldn’t get out of the premises because the doors had been chained … he took it upon himself to charge across the room and to do everything he could to disable the assailant,” said Spitzer.
 

