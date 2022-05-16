What's new

Police identify California church mass shooter as immigrant who hated Taiwanese

Police say California church shooter was China immigrant who hated Taiwanese

The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, who lived in Las Vegas – has been charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, authorities say.
  • The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, who lived in Las Vegas – has been charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder
  • The gunman left notes in his vehicle concerning ‘his hatred of the Taiwanese people’, said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes
A deadly mass shooting at a Taiwanese church congregation in southern California was carried out by an immigrant from mainland China who was motivated by “hatred” towards Taiwan, local authorities said on Monday.
The suspect in Sunday’s attack “had an absolute bias against the Taiwanese people, its country, as a Chinese or mainland national”, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Chinese authorities and state media commentators frequently make reference to the use of violence in order to take control of the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.


The booking photo of David Chou, 68, who has been charged in the mass shooting at a Taiwanese-American church in southern California. Photo: AFP/Orange County Sheriff’s Department


Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes called the attack a “politically motivated hate incident” and said the suspect left notes in his vehicle related to “his hatred of the Taiwanese people”.

The suspect, David Chou, a 68-year-old living in Las Vegas, was not a regular attendee at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Barnes said.
When Chou arrived, he barred the doors and began shooting at people. He also placed four Molotov cocktail-like devices inside the church, Barnes said.

He was arrested and charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said the five injured victims – four men aged 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old woman – suffered gunshot wounds. Two were in good condition, two were in stable condition, and the fifth person’s status was undetermined, Orange County Fire Authority official Michael Contreras said.
The deceased victim, 52-year-old Dr John Cheng, was shot when he charged at the gunman and tried to disarm him. Authorities said that a pastor then hit the shooter on the head with a chair and parishioners used electrical cords to tie him up.

“Understanding that there was elderly everywhere and they couldn’t get out of the premises because the doors had been chained … he took it upon himself to charge across the room and to do everything he could to disable the assailant,” said Spitzer.
 
If this violence was committed the opposite way, (or by someone else) the usual suspect would be posting about it almost instantaneously.
 
There are mainland people using Chou on LinkedIn



Those Mainland Chinese who prefer to use "Chou" are mostly those who idolized toward Taiwan or Hong Kong.

This guy is most likely a blue Taiwanese who hates those green Taiwanese, just like those Russian-speaking Ukrainians hate those Ukrainian-speaking Ukrainians.
 
KMT has taken millions of people from the mainland, and his family may be one of them.
Retreat of the government of the Republic of China to Taiwan - Wikipedia

This explains the contradiction between his origin and accent.
BTW, I remember Zhou and Chou are different pronunciations of the same Chinese character. This is due to the difference between the common dialect in Taiwan and standard Mandarin.

According to this website, pronunciation of 周, Zhou in Mandarin, Chou in Taiwan, Chau/Chow in Hong Kong
 
He was born in 1953 in Taiwan, Republic of China. “Pro-Unification” Chinese killing “Pro-Independence” Chinese. When the time comes, Taiwanese will go through a bloody Infighting, before PLA's landing.

加州槍擊台裔教會嫌周文偉身份曝 竟是台灣出生、還當過預官

Well a quick search shows there are mainland people using Chou on LinkedIn



All this is moot. Taiwanese officials confirm David Chou was born in Taiwan in 1953.

U.S. church shooting gunman a Taiwanese-American: envoy - Focus Taiwan

San Francisco, May 16 (CNA) The alleged gunman in a mass shooting at a California church Sunday that resulted in one dead and five wounded was born and raised in Taiwan before immigrating to the United States, Taiwan's representative to Los Angeles told CNA Monday.
In fact he was part of the Taiwanese armed forces.

Laguna Woods shooting was a hate crime targeting Taiwanese people, sheriff says

'It is believed the suspect involved was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan,' Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.
"But an official from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles said Chou was born in Taiwan, holds a Taiwanese passport and did compulsory military service in Taiwan."

Bullshit. Must be a Wu Mao.

BTW, meet Minxia Chou.

She is a professor in Northwest A&F University, Yangling, Shaanxi.

No relation to Taiwan

So your entire point is bullshit.
No you are the bullshitter.


Her name is 丑 which is actually romanized Chou in Pinyin.

Perps name is 周 which is romanized Chou in Taiwan and Zhou in mainland.

Taiwanese officials already admit he was Taiwanese passport holder born in Taiwan and ex member of Taiwanese armed forces.
 
He was obviously Taiwanese himself. Chou is a Taiwanese spelling of the surname Zhou.
No you're wrong because it goes against the formula: Taiwanese that do something good are Taiwanese but those who do something bad are Chinese.

Never mind the fact that he was born in Taiwan, served in the Taiwanese military, spoke Taiwanese...
 
But according to you guys here, since Taiwanese are ethnic Chinese, this make Chou a Chinese regardless of the spelling of his name. So this is a Chinese on Chinese killing.
 

