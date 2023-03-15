Police Firing rubber bullets Straight at Citizens in Lahore: March 2023

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
- 1,768
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
About 5000 personnel of Punjab Police from 3 separate districts were shelling on un-armed citizens in an attempt to serve a warrant for lower court appearance, since March 13.
They were not successful in serving warrants till morning of March 14, so Pakistan armed forces were called in to serve the warrants. According to newly released videos, Punjab Rangers are now firing straight at unarmed citizens in an attempt to serve the warrants.
