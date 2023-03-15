Police Firing rubber bullets Straight at Citizens in Lahore: March 2023

-blitzkrieg- said: Pakistan army shooting rubber bullets at you in your dreams...

That's not happening regardlesss how much of a masochist you are. Click to expand...

But it has happened before in 1971.



And I heard it happens in Balochistan every other day ........ and I recall someone with name of Akbar Bugti.

I know you are trying to hide you inner Joy and happiness at the situaiton.