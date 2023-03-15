What's new

Police Firing rubber bullets Straight at Citizens in Lahore: March 2023

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

About 5000 personnel of Punjab Police from 3 separate districts were shelling on un-armed citizens in an attempt to serve a warrant for lower court appearance, since March 13.

They were not successful in serving warrants till morning of March 14, so Pakistan armed forces were called in to serve the warrants. According to newly released videos, Punjab Rangers are now firing straight at unarmed citizens in an attempt to serve the warrants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635897536396292096
 
O

Olympus81

Had Shireen not gone into fits and weeping tantrum, IK’s cabinet would have kept Ganja in jail.

Worse decision was to let Nawaz go. That was a cardinal sin.

Nawaz in jail would have meant Bajwa under leash as well.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Crimson Blue said:
About 5000 personnel of Punjab Police from 3 separate districts were shelling on un-armed citizens in an attempt to serve a warrant for appearance in court on March 13.

They were not successful in serving warrants till morning of March 14 so Pakistan armed forces were called in to serve the warrants. According to newly released videos, Punjab Rangers are now firing straight at unarmed citizens in an attempt to serve the warrants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635897536396292096
Where are the armed civilians... Where are they??... Start shooting back!!?
 
Gripen9

Gripen9

Olympus81 said:
Had Shireen not gone into fits and weeping tantrum, IK’s cabinet would have kept Ganja in jail.

Worse decision was to let Nawaz go. That was a cardinal sin.

Nawaz in jail would have meant Bajwa under leash as well.
Hindsight us always 20/20.

They had engineered a razor thin majority with dubious coalition partners to make sure he doesn't do anything. Had he not let ganja go, TLP wiukd gave been on the streets. That tlp was used to get extension.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Olympus81 said:
Had Shireen not gone into fits and weeping tantrum, IK’s cabinet would have kept Ganja in jail.

Worse decision was to let Nawaz go. That was a cardinal sin.

Nawaz in jail would have meant Bajwa under leash as well.
Yeah this ones on Mazari, double crosser that one.

Riz said:
Napak heading towards another victory
At this rate they will conquer Lahore in 2050.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

-blitzkrieg- said:
Pakistan army shooting rubber bullets at you in your dreams...
That's not happening regardlesss how much of a masochist you are.
I know you are trying to hide you inner Joy and happiness at the situaiton.

But it has happened before in 1971.

And I heard it happens in Balochistan every other day ........ and I recall someone with name of Akbar Bugti.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Crimson Blue said:
I know you are trying to hide you inner Joy and happiness at the situaiton.

But it has happened before in 1971.

And I heard it happens in Balochistan every other day ........ and I recall someone with name of Akbar Bugti.
Well you are a fking stupid man..
So just because your iq is too low to respond your shortcut is associating the other person to the social injustice to deflect..

Well you have been called out on misleading title... shows .. you are a dishonest to folks here ..how would whateverdafq you say be positive for the protesters.
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

Olympus81 said:
Had Shireen not gone into fits and weeping tantrum, IK’s cabinet would have kept Ganja in jail.

Worse decision was to let Nawaz go. That was a cardinal sin.

Nawaz in jail would have meant Bajwa under leash as well.
should have just killed him in a fake encounter that punjab police perfected under showbaaz: collaborators attacked convoy to free their man, the man died in cross-fire, and not a single police officer got wounded or shot at.

Crimson Blue said:
About 5000 personnel of Punjab Police from 3 separate districts were shelling on un-armed citizens in an attempt to serve a warrant for lower court appearance, since March 13.

They were not successful in serving warrants till morning of March 14, so Pakistan armed forces were called in to serve the warrants. According to newly released videos, Punjab Rangers are now firing straight at unarmed citizens in an attempt to serve the warrants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635897536396292096
why are u so shocked? our rangers/police deptts are filled with psychos.
 
T

TheNoob

Most of the people are trying to turn and twist the events into the words of a civil war, be careful what you write people, lest you will be the one to suffer the outcome, not the institutions or the politicians.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

MUST WATCH:
Another example of brave security forces firing straight on unarmed woman on March 14, such brave Jawans, taking shots one by one:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635946188242313218


Ghairatmand vs Beghairats:


FrQcXEHXsAA9Kph


@Jango @waz @Windjammer
 

