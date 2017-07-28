muhammadhafeezmalik
The police have declared the case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar for “violating the sanctity” of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum as false in the final challan submitted to a local court.
According to the investigation report, the plaintiff, Waqas Khan, nephew of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the incident nor was the veracity of his claims established during the probe.
“There is no complainant in the CCTV footage of Mazar-e-Quaid. The mausoleum was closed to the public at the time of PML-N Maryam Nawaz's visit.”
The police have dropped the charges of damaging property and making death threats.
The prosecution wrote in the scrutiny note that they agreed with the police challan that there was no evidence available to establish he offences and that the force had rightly presented the report under B class (false).
Police declare case against Safdar false | The Express Tribune
Plaintiff Waqas Khan was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the incident, according to investigation report
tribune.com.pk