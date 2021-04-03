PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,669
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Reprimands SHO for not handling his complaint professionally
Our Correspondent May 30, 2021
KARACHI:
The newly-appointed Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas paid a surprise visit to the Sharah-e-Faisal police station as a common man on Saturday. He arrived in a private car and pretended to be a street crime victim.
According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the purpose of the visit was to inspect the performance of police station staff.
Sharah-e-Faisal SHO Iftikhar Arain and officials posted on night duty were later summoned to the police chief’s office for not handling his complaint professionally, said the spokesperson. He added the SHO and his subordinates were warned of strict disciplinary action in case of negligence.
He said the officials were also directed to improve their behaviour and plan a strategy, based on laws, to resolve citizens’ issues. The spokesperson further stated that the police chief intended to pay more surprise visits to different police stations and take action against SHOs and staff members if unsatisfactory behavior was observed.
Published in The Express Tribune, May 30th, 2021.
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2302413/police-chief-visits-station-as-common-man-in-karachi
Our Correspondent May 30, 2021
KARACHI:
The newly-appointed Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas paid a surprise visit to the Sharah-e-Faisal police station as a common man on Saturday. He arrived in a private car and pretended to be a street crime victim.
According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the purpose of the visit was to inspect the performance of police station staff.
Sharah-e-Faisal SHO Iftikhar Arain and officials posted on night duty were later summoned to the police chief’s office for not handling his complaint professionally, said the spokesperson. He added the SHO and his subordinates were warned of strict disciplinary action in case of negligence.
He said the officials were also directed to improve their behaviour and plan a strategy, based on laws, to resolve citizens’ issues. The spokesperson further stated that the police chief intended to pay more surprise visits to different police stations and take action against SHOs and staff members if unsatisfactory behavior was observed.
Published in The Express Tribune, May 30th, 2021.
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2302413/police-chief-visits-station-as-common-man-in-karachi