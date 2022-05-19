What's new

Police: Boy Shoots Older Brother Inside Family Apartment in Federal Way, Washington

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,870
-5
89,815
Country
China
Location
China

Police: Boy Shoots Older Brother Inside Family Apartment in Federal Way, Washington​

Authorities say an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a handgun inside the family’s apartment in Federal Way, Washington.

By Associated Press
|
May 19, 2022, at 1:10 p.m.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a handgun inside the family's apartment in Federal Way, Washington.
KOMO reports police are investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a multi-family housing complex.

Police say the older boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His condition wasn't immediately know.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Philadelphia Shooting Wounds 5 Near Temple University, two killed
Replies
0
Views
14
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
1 Dead in Shooting After Tennessee High School Graduation
Replies
13
Views
25
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
US woman dies after 3-year-old son accidentally shoots her
2
Replies
18
Views
755
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
beijingwalker
Shooting at southern California church leaves one dead and five wounded, second US mass shooting of weekend
Replies
2
Views
164
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Again; Federal Vax Mandate Restored; Gun Violence Orphans
Replies
2
Views
120
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom