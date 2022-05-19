Police: Boy Shoots Older Brother Inside Family Apartment in Federal Way, Washington​

beijingwalker
By Associated Press
|
May 19, 2022, at 1:10 p.m.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a handgun inside the family's apartment in Federal Way, Washington.
KOMO reports police are investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a multi-family housing complex.
Police say the older boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His condition wasn't immediately know.