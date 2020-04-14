Police arrested 4 Muslim men for Blasphemy in Pakistan

I.R.A said: The molana sb. should be thrown out of the mosque Click to expand...

JackTheRipper said: You racist, Church have no loud speakers, especially in Pakistan

Think from the molana's/priests/rabi's perspective , men of his faith approach him and ask to do such and such act which is considered taboo by his own people at large . Now what gonna happen is if he entertains their request his own people gonna throw him out anyhow.So for me given the circumstances and knowledge of the scriptures which isnt common even among the clergy the priest got left with no choice other than oyeee ghustakhi krna ain? Meri Daal roti?Moreover the police did the "right" thing to an extent by removing the inqilabis away from the mob grip and to passify the public outrage . Iam sure cops would still have been called on this issue even in the u.sHow am i Racist in a religious discussion?Churches do blast the orchestra every know and then using speakers . Mazloom mazloom kahi or khaylo