Police arrest suspect who ‘executed’ 4 Chinese citizens at US marijuana farm

Wu Chen is a suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma. Photo: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/US Marshals/ HANDOUT PHOTO

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late on Tuesday.Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4pm Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in an evening post on Facebook.The arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” it added. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma.OSBI also posted a photo provided by US Marshals of the man sitting shoeless on a curb, apparently with his hands cuffed behind his back.Authorities said the victims – three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens – were shot dead and “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who is also a Chinese citizen was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.The victims had not yet been identified and next of kin notification was still pending “because of a significant language barrier,” police said.Authorities had said previous they had a suspect in mind but were withholding the name for the time being to avoid endangering others.“The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began,” OSBI said in a news release on Tuesday. “Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident.”OSBI Captain Stan Florence said the previous day that authorities believed the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead on Sunday night.“They all know each other,” Florence said. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if they’re coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other.”The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control is also investigating.The agency has targeted criminal growing and trafficking of marijuana for the black market in recent years. But agency spokesman Mark Woodward said on Tuesday it was too soon to say that was a focus of this investigation.