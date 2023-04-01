What's new

Police arrest 36 after clashes at religious procession in eastern India

At least 36 people have been arrested in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal after violent clashes disrupted a religious procession, a senior state police official said on Friday.


A few vehicles were set ablaze and some shops were ransacked on Thursday as warring groups threw stones at each other in a neighbourhood of the industrial city of Howrah before police and security forces secured the area, the official said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641496413006618632

Skirmishes continued on Friday in Howrah’s Shibpur district, where Hindus and Muslims have lived together for generations, said the official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.


Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s chief minister, said the clashes began after a procession celebrating the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday diverted from its route to an unauthorised area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641855259407417345

The senior police official said stones were hurled at the procession as it passed through Shibpur.


Banerjee said there were lapses on the part of the police and strong action would be taken in the matter.


State police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, said at least 10 party workers had been injured in the clashes and that police had stood by as “spectators” during the violence.


Meanwhile, in Vadodara city, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, police arrested 22 people on Friday for rioting and stone pelting during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday. Six police personnel and five other people were injured in the violence, police said.


“A large mob resorted to stone pelting and damaged public property, including some vehicles in the Fatehpura area of the city,” M.L. Ninama, joint commissioner of Vadodara police, told Reuters.

Police arrest 36 after clashes at religious procession in eastern India

West Bengal CM Banerjee says clashes began after Ram Navami procession diverted from its route to an unauthorised area.
Who from among PDF indians was there for the Glory of Lord Ram?

@Areesh @Raj-Hindustani @Olympus81 @INDIAPOSITIVE
 
Their hindutva religious processions center round going to Muslim areas and mosques to harass Indian Muslims

Increasingly Indian Muslims are becoming agitated and defending their mosques, homes and areas

A few weeks ago they were targeting Sikhs and now they are back to Indian Muslims


India is a utter hindutva extremist communal shithole
 

