Police APC taken down in Kashmore, 4 Policemen including 2 SHOs held hostage by dacoits

Police launched an operation against dacoits in Kaccha area on 31st May because of which Policeman were captured: https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1692341
Policeman being taken out of APC:
Celebratory fire by dacoits:
They were returned yesterday: https://www.dawn.com/news/1692950/four-policemen-held-hostage-by-outlaws-freed
They were returned yesterday: https://www.dawn.com/news/1692950/four-policemen-held-hostage-by-outlaws-freed