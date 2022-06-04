What's new

Police APC taken down in Kashmore, 4 Policemen including 2 SHOs held hostage by dacoits

Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 11, 2021
54
0
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
11 policemen taken hostage by TLP released after first round of talks
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
180
Views
11K
krash
krash
Xestan
Saad Rizvi sees TLP as 'kingmaker' in next general elections
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
dalvash
D
Vanguard One
Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British
Replies
0
Views
273
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
HAIDER
'Lady Al Qaeda (Afia Siddiqui)' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Xestan
TLP ‘used sub-machine guns’ in Kamoke clash
Replies
0
Views
394
Xestan
Xestan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom