What's new

Police and Ranger Launch Psychological war fare by Kidnapping children

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,939
69
39,966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Using kidnapping tactics to scare citizen of Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657872574984986625

State of Pakistan doing what Islamic Jamhoriya Pakistan has been doing last 70 years but silently now coming out infront of whole nation


Dirty Dealing


We use to hear same allegation happening in Remote parts of Pakistan now happening in Punjab or streets of Rawalpindi or Islamabad
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
7,068
-3
7,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,580
-3
4,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Using kidnapping tactics to scare citizen of Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657872574984986625

State of Pakistan doing what Islamic Jamhoriya Pakistan has been doing last 70 years but silently now coming out infront of whole nation


Dirty Dealing


We use to hear same allegation happening in Remote parts of Pakistan now happening in Punjab or streets of Rawalpindi or Islamabad
Click to expand...
Changing country into another Argentina.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,939
69
39,966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is like Lowest of all Lows for all people who loved and Supported Military

These type of kidnapping by Punjab Police or Ranger or what ever , is destroying any trust level between People and Army
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,939
69
39,966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The Army's role is to protect all Citizen of Pakistan not just women and children
and most importantly protect the Vote and election

Do the Youth / Boys not have right to be protected ? Or Elderly men/women
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ PTI chief
Replies
0
Views
164
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Islamabad court grants police 2-day physical remand of Sheikh Rashid
Replies
2
Views
443
Olympus81
O
HAIDER
Imran dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at Lahore residence with court summons
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
BamsiBey
B
khansaheeb
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation
Replies
0
Views
436
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
ghazi52
Govt struggles with messaging on assemblies dissolution
Replies
7
Views
392
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom